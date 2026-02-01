Bella Hadid spotted getting cozy with Adan Banuelos hours before his arrest

Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos allegedly broke up few days before cowboy's arrest

Bella Hadid has been making headlines following the arrest of her ex-boyfriend, Adan Banuelos.

On January 30, the cowboy and horse trainer was arrested for public intoxication.

He was detained by the police and taken over to the Parker County Jail in Weatherford but was released soon after upon paying a penalty of $386.

As per the latest reports of TMZ, Bella was spotted dancing with Adan hours before his arrest.

A video has been circulating online that showed the two getting cozy with each other, while dancing and displaying public affection at the bar just before ordering the food.

Adan can be seen showing off some dance moves, while twirling Bella around in a romantic way.

The news comes shortly after the rumours of their breakup came out.

The duo has been dating each other for the past two years. Allegedly, the 27-year-old media personality and the Texas native broke up due to differences in values and worldviews.

Soon after the breakup, Hadid also took a girls' trip to the British Virgin Islands to take some time away and focus on her post-breakup healing.

But the latest spotting has challenged their breakup rumours, as the couple was spotted having a PDA packed moment in a bar just a few days after parting ways.

Internet has been responding the video wondering if they ever broke up in the first place or not.

One of the social media users wrote, “Doubt they ever broke up lol. Rumours typical gossip.”

Meanwhile another commented, “Rumours are just that. She looks fabulous.”