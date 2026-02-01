Gordon Ramsay reacts to daughter Holly's wedding dress price

Gordon Ramsay has shared sweet insights into his daughter Holly's wedding, joking that the price of her dress made him cry.

The chef, 59, proudly walked his daughter, 26, down the aisle as she tied the knot with Adam Peaty, 31, in a grand ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in the US on Friday, Gordon shared touching moments from the big day.

He laughed: 'I was very emotional, I was crying because I realised how expensive the dress was thee. That is when it suddenly hit me'.

Holly's gown was inspired by the Alexander McQueen one Kate Middleton wore to her own wedding in 2011.

Gordon went on: 'We have six kids, three girls, three boys. Her mother Tana is amazing. But seeing your daughter there for the first time when you come down the stairs of the venue and you just see this little girl just transform into this amazing lady it just gets you.'

He also revealed the relationship advice he shared with the couple, after his own 30 years of marriage to beloved wife Tana, 51.

'So the secret to any great relationship is not the communication but time together. Dating, dinners. cinema, jogging. We do triathlons together'.

It comes after the newlyweds shared another glimpse of their lavish honeymoon on Saturday after arriving in Australia.