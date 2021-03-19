Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Aitzaz Ahsan criticises PML-N for asking PPP to resign while Nawaz, Dar sitting abroad

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

File photo of senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan.

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer and PPP’s stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan has reacted to the verbal duel between PML-N and PPP over the resignations issue, saying that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former minister Ishaq Dar are sitting abroad and they are asking the PPP to tender resignations.

According to the news report published in The News, Ahsan commented that Maryam Nawaz was dictating the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the 11-party alliance will damage its cause if it decided to move ahead without PPP.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman discuss resignations from Parliament, PDM strategy

Maryam declared war in Gujranwala without taking anyone into confidence, he said, adding that PDM should pay heed to the point of view of Asif Ali Zardari.

He said the PML-N should have at least sent Ishaq Dar for voting for Yusuf Raza Gilani’s election as Senate chairman.

Commenting about the recent Senate chairman elections, the senior lawyer said that Sadiq Sanjrani has been elected Senate chairman now. He said the government could have received a blow if Gilani was elected Senate chairman.

More From Pakistan:

With 3,449 new cases, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate surges past 8%

With 3,449 new cases, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate surges past 8%
Top PML-N leader says PDM to adopt new strategy if PPP does not resign

Top PML-N leader says PDM to adopt new strategy if PPP does not resign
1,100MW K-2 nuclear power plant connected to national grid

1,100MW K-2 nuclear power plant connected to national grid
Sputnik V vaccine imported in Pakistan at a cost price of $22.5 per dose: report

Sputnik V vaccine imported in Pakistan at a cost price of $22.5 per dose: report
Order to suspend Faryal Talpur over rising dog-bite cases 'worrying': Sherry Rehman

Order to suspend Faryal Talpur over rising dog-bite cases 'worrying': Sherry Rehman
In meeting with PM Imran Khan, Kuwait FM expresses firm resolve to expand bilateral cooperation

In meeting with PM Imran Khan, Kuwait FM expresses firm resolve to expand bilateral cooperation
Sindh Police announces transfers, appointments of 5 DIGs

Sindh Police announces transfers, appointments of 5 DIGs
Karachi's northern parts to experience light rain, strong winds: Met

Karachi's northern parts to experience light rain, strong winds: Met
Kuwait to issue work visas to Pakistanis once more after ten-year hiatus

Kuwait to issue work visas to Pakistanis once more after ten-year hiatus
Court directs FIA to file case against Babar Azam about alleged harassment

Court directs FIA to file case against Babar Azam about alleged harassment

In letter to parliamentary leaders, NA speaker stresses need to form electoral reforms committee

In letter to parliamentary leaders, NA speaker stresses need to form electoral reforms committee
Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman discuss resignations from Parliament, PDM strategy

Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman discuss resignations from Parliament, PDM strategy

Latest

view all