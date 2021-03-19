Aitzaz Ahsan criticises PML-N for asking PPP to resign while Nawaz, Dar sitting abroad

File photo of senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan.

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer and PPP’s stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan has reacted to the verbal duel between PML-N and PPP over the resignations issue, saying that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former minister Ishaq Dar are sitting abroad and they are asking the PPP to tender resignations.

According to the news report published in The News, Ahsan commented that Maryam Nawaz was dictating the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the 11-party alliance will damage its cause if it decided to move ahead without PPP.

Maryam declared war in Gujranwala without taking anyone into confidence, he said, adding that PDM should pay heed to the point of view of Asif Ali Zardari.

He said the PML-N should have at least sent Ishaq Dar for voting for Yusuf Raza Gilani’s election as Senate chairman.

Commenting about the recent Senate chairman elections, the senior lawyer said that Sadiq Sanjrani has been elected Senate chairman now. He said the government could have received a blow if Gilani was elected Senate chairman.