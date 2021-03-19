Karachi man stabs fashion designer, two sons over parking issue in upscale housing society

Karachi man attacks neighbour, two sons after a scuffle over parking.



Incident took place in Karachi's PAF Falcon Complex near Baloch Colony.



Video of stabbing goes viral on social media, police registers case against attacker.



KARACHI: A man attacked a neigbour and his sons with a Swiss knife over a parking issue in Karachi's upscale housing society Pakistan Air Force Falcon Complex near Baloch Colony, the police said.

The incident took place Tuesday evening and a video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media.

The three men who were stabbed were identified as fashion designer Moazzam Khan and his two sons Fahad Moazzam and Ata Moazzam.



Doctors said that one of the injured men is in critical condition.



In the video of the scuffle, Ibrahim can be seen with a Swiss knife in his hand.

Police said that a case has been registered at the Sharae Faisal police station. The suspect, however, flee after the attack.



The case was registered under sections 324 (attempt to murder), 337-H(II) (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of other, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both) read with 34 (criminal acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the police, Ibrahim is the son of retired PAF Air Commodore Khalid Durrani.



The police said Ibrahim had also attacked his wife before. His father was called for a statement after which he was released, while efforts are underway to arrest Ibrahim, the police said.