Friday Mar 19 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle address UK’s ‘predatory’ tabloid practices

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally break their silence against the “predatory” practices being run by the UK tabloids.

The couple spoke at length about the 2016 incident just hours before L.A P.I Daniel "Danno" Portley-Hanks addressed his past attempts to access Meghan’s private life to The New York Times.

He admitted to have sold all of Meghan’s information to The Sun’s US editor James Beal for $2,055. This information packet even included the former royal’s social security number, home address and family information.

The couple’s reaction to the issue was delivered in a statement by their spokesperson and it read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships.”

"They are grateful to those working in media who stand for upholding the values of journalism, which are needed now more than ever before."

