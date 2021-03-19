Prince William grows ‘weary’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William is reportedly watching his every move because of Prince Harry’s growing interest in ‘plastering’ his face over all American TV outlets.

This claim was brought forward by an insider close to the royal family and they detailed the prince’s growing concerns with his brother in great detail.

According to a report by The Sun the source was quoted saying, “There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard.”

To make matters worse, “William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.”