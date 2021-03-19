Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 19 2021
Friday Mar 19, 2021

Hania Aamir, Dananeer’s ‘Pawri’ video goes viral

Dananeer Mobeen, who became instant internet sensation with her 'Pawri Horai Hai' video, shared a glimpse into Pakistani actress and singer Hania Aamir’s birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Dananeer shared a short video clip wherein she recreated her 'Pawri' trend with Hania and other friends during the birthday party.

She also posted dazzling photos with Hania.

The video has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media.

Hania Aamir celebrated her 24th birthday on February 12.

