Prince Philip snaps at palace guest: ‘Are you trying to kill me?’

Prince Philip bashes a palace guest for allegedly attempting to “kill” the prince consort at an award show a few years ago.

News regarding the prince’s comment to the guest was brought forward by journalist Jeremy Vine and she told Channel 5, "I went to a Duke of Edinburgh awards once. They allow people in and I got very nervous about meeting Prince Philip about five years ago.”

"I had a bottle of water and I realised I shouldn't try and shake his hand with a bottle of water so I put it in the floor. He came and he talked to me a bit about Radio 2 and then he was about to step forward and put his foot on the bottle and he saw it and said, 'are you trying to kill me?'"