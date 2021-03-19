Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip snaps at palace guest: ‘Are you trying to kill me?’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Prince Philip snaps at palace guest: ‘Are you trying to kill me?’

Prince Philip bashes a palace guest for allegedly attempting to “kill” the prince consort at an award show a few years ago.

News regarding the prince’s comment to the guest was brought forward by journalist Jeremy Vine and she told Channel 5, "I went to a Duke of Edinburgh awards once. They allow people in and I got very nervous about meeting Prince Philip about five years ago.”

"I had a bottle of water and I realised I shouldn't try and shake his hand with a bottle of water so I put it in the floor. He came and he talked to me a bit about Radio 2 and then he was about to step forward and put his foot on the bottle and he saw it and said, 'are you trying to kill me?'"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Prince William 'totally bonded' on preserving Princess Diana's legacy

Prince Harry, Prince William 'totally bonded' on preserving Princess Diana's legacy
Kaley Cuoco details career risks with ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco details career risks with ‘The Flight Attendant’
Ertugrul lead actor teases fans about new project

Ertugrul lead actor teases fans about new project

Kim Kardashian 'struggling' to cope with Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian 'struggling' to cope with Kanye West divorce
Machine Gun Kelly releases music video for 'DAYWALKER'

Machine Gun Kelly releases music video for 'DAYWALKER'
Caitlyn Jenner confirms on appearing in final season of KUWTK

Caitlyn Jenner confirms on appearing in final season of KUWTK
Check out Chrissy Teigen's minimalist tattoo

Check out Chrissy Teigen's minimalist tattoo

Experts reveal Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s level of trust for the royal family

Experts reveal Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s level of trust for the royal family
Prince William grows ‘weary’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William grows ‘weary’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton emulates Princess Diana while making public speeches, says expert

Kate Middleton emulates Princess Diana while making public speeches, says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle address UK’s ‘predatory’ tabloid practices

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle address UK’s ‘predatory’ tabloid practices
Armie Hammer accused of raping woman four years ago

Armie Hammer accused of raping woman four years ago

Latest

view all