Prince Harry, Prince William 'totally bonded' on preserving Princess Diana's legacy

Prince William and Prince Harry are looking to break the ice by meeting before they will publicaly unite for the installation of a statue of their late mother Princess Diana.

A source spilled the details to Us Weekly saying that the brothers were willing to overlook their differences and focus on honouring their mother for which they will meet beforehand.

"For all their differences, the two are still totally bonded on preserving their mother’s legacy," the source said.

"It’s a real shame that they’re on such bad terms going into this because it’s going to be very emotional."

According to Daily Express , William and Harry would meet on July 1.

Prince Harry spoke to his father Prince Charles and brother William after he and his wife Meghan Markle raised allegations of racism in the royal family during an explosive TV interview, a friend said Tuesday.

In the interview, Harry said that his father had cut him off financially and at one point stopped taking his calls, and he also described his damaged relationship with Prince William.

Harry and Meghan, whose father is white and mother is Black, now live in California after stepping away from royal duties.

The British monarchy has been rocked by the couple´s allegations that an unnamed royal asked how dark their child´s skin would be before he was born.

"I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it´s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," Gayle King, a US television presenter and friend of the couple, said on CBS.