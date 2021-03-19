Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle was envious of Kate Middleton and William's status, says TV anchor

Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, thought Prince Harry's wife couldn't stand her husband "playing second fiddle" to Kate Middleton and Prince William.

In an interview with Express UK, the controversial TV anchor claimed last year that  Meghan couldn't stand Harry being further down the line of succession than his brother.

Morgan, 55, left ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier this month  after a backlash against his comments on Meghan’s interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.


