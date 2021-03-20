Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO

With work continues on the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, HBO is said to be developing more potential spin-offs of the popular fantasy series.



The newly revealed spin-offs include 9 Voyages, 10,000 Ships and Flea Bottom. All of them are based on the vast lore series creator George R.R. Martin within the history of Westeros.

"9 Voyages" which is also titled as Sea Snake is being helmed by Rome and Gotham‘s showrunner Bruno Heller. The project is most likely to be greenlit by the cable network.

“9 Voyages” will focus on Lord Corlys Velaryon, who is actually the “Sea Snake”. Lord Corlys is the most well-known nautical adventurer in Westeros. "9 Voyages" is actually about his journeys by sea. He has constructed a house far better than the Lannisters'.

“Flea Bottom” is about the story of district of Flea Bottom which is the poorest district of King’s Landing. The district is home to many cutthroats, brothels and prostitutes.

The third possible spin-off “10,000 Ships” is centred around Princess Nymeria, who goes on journey to Dorne where she marries Lord Mors Martell.

Apart from the House of the Dragon, the cable network HBO is developing The Tales of Dunk & Egg, that is also based on Martin’s novellas. HBO is working on an animated Game of Thrones project for HBO Max.