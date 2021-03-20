Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set

Multi-talented celebrity Jennifer Lopez said she has her "eye on the prize" as the actress and singer gets into top gear for filming her upcoming movie.



The 51-year old actress shared her snaps days after news stories about her relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez made headlines. The singer confirmed that she and the former MLB player will do "whatever it takes to stay together."

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted two behind-the-scenes photos of herself busy with filming the upcoming action-comedy Shotgun Wedding. She captioned the post "Eye on the prize," along with several hashtags: #ShotgunWedding #MakingMovies #SetLife #ProducerLife #BTS.

The beachside photos show the multi-hyphenate star dressed in a cream-coloured off-the-shoulder bridal-like gown along with a satin belt and a tulle skirt. She is seen in the picture standing in front of the crew on set.

Her beautiful snaps attracted a lot of comments from celebrities and her fans. "You graceful graceful beauty!!!!! Love this!!!!" celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson has to say in the comment section. "How are you aging backwards? Inquiring minds need /have/ want to know," Kristin Chenoweth admired her.

Co-produced by Lopez herself and Ryan Reynolds, Shotgun Wedding went into development last month in the Dominican Republican.

The romantic comedy unfolds the story of a couple who arrange a destination wedding. They have brought their respective families for the festive ceremony. However, criminals hold all of them hostage. In their struggle to rescue the families, the lovebird rediscover their love for each other.



It was last Sunday when Lopez reunited with her 45-year-old flame on the film's location in the Dominican Republic. A Lopez source told media that though the actress is busy filming, she has been spending time with Aex too. The couple seem much happier, the source said adding the couple has "a lot to figure out" before they get along quite well.