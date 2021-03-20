Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display in green outfit as she steps out with friends

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Kendall Jenner amazed everyone with her stunning looks as she showed off her model figure during a coffee run with two of her friends after finishing up a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Friday.

The gorgeous model was seen enjoying the pleasant weather as she spent time hanging out with her pals in front of a cafe.

The 25-year-old supermodel put on a stylish display in mostly-green outfit during her outing, which included a crewneck sweater that bunched up on her forearms waistline.

The reality star paired her top with a form-fitting athletic leggings that highlighted her sculpted thighs and toned legs.

Kendall Jenner's coffee run comes a day after she was pictured returning to Los Angeles with a male friend after finishing up a trip to an undisclosed location.

Kendall Jenner was spotted enjoying coffee with her pals a day after she was pictured returning to Los Angeles with a male friend after finishing up a trip to an undisclosed location.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set

Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set
Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash

Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash
Britney Spears' fans get angry over Abby Lee Miller's harsh criticism for her dance video

Britney Spears' fans get angry over Abby Lee Miller's harsh criticism for her dance video
Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO

Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO
Sarah Paulson-starrer horror movie Run coming to Netflix

Sarah Paulson-starrer horror movie Run coming to Netflix
Taylor Swift is a pro in handling wardrobe malfunction

Taylor Swift is a pro in handling wardrobe malfunction
Johnny Depp asks fans to watch his new film 'City of Lies'

Johnny Depp asks fans to watch his new film 'City of Lies'
Taylor Swift receives flowers from Beyonce after historic Grammy win

Taylor Swift receives flowers from Beyonce after historic Grammy win
'Excited' Meghan Markle was unable to speak in Kensington Palace

'Excited' Meghan Markle was unable to speak in Kensington Palace
Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting

Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting
Meghan Markle was envious of Kate Middleton and William's status, says TV anchor

Meghan Markle was envious of Kate Middleton and William's status, says TV anchor

Latest

view all