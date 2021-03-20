Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears is contemplating giving explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

American singer Britney Spears is contemplating spilling her life’s biggest secrets in an explosive interview.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the Oops I Did It Again singer is considering sharing her side of the story in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A source told ET: "Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn't feel others should tell her story.”

"She's always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out,” added the source.

"Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it's because she's received such tremendous support from her fans," they added.

"The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she's received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood,” they said.

Earlier, fans were urging Oprah to interview Spears next following her chat with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

More From Entertainment:

Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display in green outfit as she steps out with friends

Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display in green outfit as she steps out with friends
Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set

Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set
Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash

Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash
Britney Spears' fans get angry over Abby Lee Miller's harsh criticism for her dance video

Britney Spears' fans get angry over Abby Lee Miller's harsh criticism for her dance video
Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO

Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO
Sarah Paulson-starrer horror movie Run coming to Netflix

Sarah Paulson-starrer horror movie Run coming to Netflix
Taylor Swift is a pro in handling wardrobe malfunction

Taylor Swift is a pro in handling wardrobe malfunction
Johnny Depp asks fans to watch his new film 'City of Lies'

Johnny Depp asks fans to watch his new film 'City of Lies'
Taylor Swift receives flowers from Beyonce after historic Grammy win

Taylor Swift receives flowers from Beyonce after historic Grammy win
'Excited' Meghan Markle was unable to speak in Kensington Palace

'Excited' Meghan Markle was unable to speak in Kensington Palace
Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting

Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting

Latest

view all