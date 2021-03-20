Queen's birthday celebrations: Official parade Trooping the Colour won't go ahead in traditional form

Queen Elizabeth's official birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, has been cancelled.



The decade-old event of the royal family - which marks the Queen's official birthday celebration each June - has been cancelled for a second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony, which stems from the traditional preparations for battle, marks the Queen's official birthday, while the monarch will turn 95 on April 21.

As per statement issued by Buckingham Palace: "Following consultation with government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that the Queen's Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London."

The palace added:'The officials are considering an alternative parade at Windsor Castle,' as held last year when the monarch watched a military ceremony took place in the quadrangle. It became affectionately known as "mini Trooping".

The Queen, who will turn 95 on April 21, will reportedly mark her birthday in restricted manners due to ongoing health crisis.



The annual Garter service will also not take place this year either, according to the statement.