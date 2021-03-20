Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

British actor Rupert Grint is ready to reprise his role as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter but he has a condition.

The actor sat down for an interview with Esquire where he revealed that the only way he would agree to get back in front of the camera for the role is if his costars join him.

"I think going back now would be—I can't really imagine it. But, I mean, never say never. It would only be if everyone else wants to do the same. But yeah, no—I think just leave it,” he said.

He also revealed what it was like filming the eight Harry Potter films with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

"It was a very unique experience that we all went through. And no one really understands it and can relate to it but us. Almost kind of like astronauts. Kind of a weird experiment, I think,” he said.