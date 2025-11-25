Russell Crowe says Steve Irwin would be proud of son Robert's 'DWTS' stint

The Oscar-winner is a longtime family friend of the Irwins

Russell Crowe believes Steve Irwin would be nothing short of stunned watching his son, Robert Irwin, take over the ballroom.

Speaking to The New York Times, the 61-year-old Hollywood star said the wildlife conservationist legend would be “so impressed” by Robert’s run on Dancing with the Stars, adding that he’d be in “awe” of the strength and poise his son shows onstage.

The Gladiator star shared a warm memory while reflecting on his late friend. “Although Steve could read the rhythms of the seasons and every living creature, he was absolutely not gifted with a sense of musical rhythm,” he expressed.

“In his hands, a tambourine became a deadly weapon.” But the Oscar-winner made it clear that Steve would be blown away by Robert’s abilities, especially the physical control he brings to every performance.

Robert, 21, has long said that Crowe — a longtime family friend of the Irwins — keeps his father’s memory alive for him. Speaking to People magazine at the 2025 AFI Fest, he shared, “I'm really grateful that I have someone in my life who ... he's actually been there to, in a way, keep my dad alive in my life.” He added that Crowe offers a “different perspective” on Steve — one that feels deeply meaningful.

The conservationist has been honouring his father in his own way, too.

On Instagram, Robert revealed that he rehearses every dance at least once wearing Steve Irwin’s old shirt and keeps a ring made from keys to his childhood home close at hand. “It just feels like a big hug every time I put it on,” he said.