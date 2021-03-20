Can't connect right now! retry
Humayun Saeed wishes speedy recovery to PM Imran after coronavirus diagnosis

Pakistani film and TV actor Humayun Saeed has wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star took to Twitter and prayed for PM Imran's health.

Humayun Saeed tweeted, “Wishing Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery. May Allah bless him with the best of health.”

PM Imran Khan has been diagnosed with coronavirus, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed on Saturday.

The SAPM said that the premier has quarantined himself at home.

