Maulana Tariq Jameel wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery

Prominent religious leader Maulana Tariq Jameel (centre) and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prominent religious leader Maulana Tariq Jameel Saturday wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from coronavirus, hours after it was confirmed that the premier had contracted the virus.



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Faisal Sultan announced on Twitter that the premier had tested positive.

The religious scholar taking to Twitter said: "I have come to know that Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has tested positive for COVID. May Allah grant him full & speedy recovery."



The premier received a coronavirus shot on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office had said. After receiving the jab, the premier had appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

Fears of the third wave being more infectious were realised on Saturday as Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio closed in on 10%.