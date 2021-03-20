Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 20 2021
Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess continue to perform their royal duties amid the crisis triggered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Earlier this month Prince Harry said that he felt let down by his father Prince Charles, and that his late mother Diana would have been angry and upset at the way the British royal family had treated his wife Meghan."

Harry told CBS that he would not have stepped back from the royal family had it not been for Meghan, because “I was trapped but didn’t know I was trapped.”

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like,” Harry said of his father. “I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened.”

“My family literally cut me off financially,” Harry said. “But I’ve got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this.

Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly talked to Prince Harry but the future King has not reacted publicly on his son's remarks about him.

Charles and his wife are performing their royal duties without any sign of slowing down as the British media continues to discuss the bombshell interview of Meghan and Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwell on Saturday wished people "a happy and healthy first day of Spring."

The couple shared a picture on their official Clarence House Instagram account.



