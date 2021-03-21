Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy dinner in Malibu

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Television reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a pleasant outing with a lavish dinner in Malibu.

The 41-year-old the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went to a romantic dinner along with her 45-year-old boyfriend at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a long, black peacoat and a white T-shirt with an array of NSFW phrases written on it along with a pair of black pants that featured see-through mesh material just above her knee.

Dressed casually, Barker donned a white graphic tee under a brown bomber jacket along with a pair of black skinny jeans and a matching black beanie, as well as a set of black and white sneakers.

The lovebirds started dating in January after years of friendship. They also had spent times with each other's families. A Kourtney Kardashian source said her children like him. 

Sharing a photo of both of them holding each other’s hands on social media last month, Kourtney Kardashian announced the official status of their romantic relationship. Travis Barker also shared the same image oh his Instagram Story.

Both the lovebirds have three children each from their former spouses. Kardashian shares three kids with Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. And, Travis Barker also has three children from his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

More From Entertainment:

Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain

Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain
La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April

La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April
Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat
Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video

Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video
BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite

BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite
BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success

BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success
Justin Bieber unveils music video for ‘Peaches’ single

Justin Bieber unveils music video for ‘Peaches’ single
Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Lizzo opts for ‘dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon series tour

Lizzo opts for ‘dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon series tour
Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year

Latest

view all