Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Royals likely to survive the PR disaster that was the Harry-Meghan interview

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview may have come as a huge blow for the British royal family, but like all storms that have hit them in the past, this too shall pass. 

Royal expert and filmmaker Nick Bullen said that the Sussex interview may have been a PR disaster for the Firm but the royal family is likely to survive this mess as well.

“The monarchy can survive this interview without a doubt. There is not an inkling within me that would suggest that anything but survival is possible for them,” Bullen told Fox News.

“Look, this is bad. This is shocking. This is awful. And it’s really sad. But the queen has been incredible in navigating these great personal and public disasters faced by the family,” he said.

“When Princess Diana died, there were stories flying around insisting that the royal family had her killed. There was this feeling of rioting on the streets. People were publicly against the royal family and in support of Diana. But the queen calmed the waters with her speech the night before the funeral and things moved on,” Bullen explained.

“But even in the last hundred years, the family has always survived after facing any kind of crisis thrown at them. This is just another crisis they will have to go through,” he said.

“What I think is awful about this is that it comes from deep within the family. When Diana gave her own shocking interview it was, to a certain extent, outside the family. But this disaster was made within the family,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s racism claims push Queen to ‘modernize and diversify’ the monarchy

Meghan Markle’s racism claims push Queen to ‘modernize and diversify’ the monarchy

‘I belong here!’ Sandra Oh speaks out as hate crimes surge against Asian Americans

‘I belong here!’ Sandra Oh speaks out as hate crimes surge against Asian Americans
Prince William is missing Prince Harry after his anger died down

Prince William is missing Prince Harry after his anger died down
Scott Disick dishes details about his split with Sofia Richie to Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick dishes details about his split with Sofia Richie to Kourtney Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson gets makeup: Watch

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson gets makeup: Watch
Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez's most-watched movie on Netflix

Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez's most-watched movie on Netflix
Eminem has a strange habit

Eminem has a strange habit
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy dinner in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy dinner in Malibu
Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain

Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain
La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April

La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April
Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Latest

view all