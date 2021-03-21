Adam Brody speaks about the parts he ‘didn’t love’ about ‘Gilmore Girls’

American actor Adam Brody spoke about his much-celebrated role on the iconic show Gilmore Girls.



The Ready or Not star revealed that while being part of the comedy drama was nothing but a “joy” for him, there were parts of the show that he wasn’t a big fan of.

Speaking to The AV Club, Brody revealed: "[The script] was a joy. It was phenomenally well written. I remember at the time chafing a little at how exacting they were with the dialogue.”

"They had two script supervisors. I've never seen that before or since. One for continuity's sake and the other purely to go through dialogue and after every take go to every actor 'You missed the pause.' I thought that was—I didn't love it,” he added.

Reflecting on the script and the show nearly two decades later, Brody realizes how he was wrong to want to chafe parts.

"In hindsight, almost 20 years later, I realize that's still some of the best written stuff I've ever gotten to do and the rarity of it… If they wanted it word-for-word perfect, they're writing at such a high level, they deserve it. Who was I to chafe at that?” he said.

Furthermore, he spoke about his brief stint on the show as Dave Rygalski—boyfriend of Lane Kim [Keiko Agena] who was the best friend of Rory Gilmore [Alexis Bledel]—and how he left the show to join The O.C.

"Dave was short-lived so who knows what missteps he would have made in a longer arc, I'm sure he was not as infallible as he seemed,” he said.

"So, it's not a real fair comparison with Dave; he only got one window into one relationship in his life but he really put it all out there and sacrificed and it was a little bit heroic. Even though he was likable, and it's been a long time, and maybe I'll reassess when I see it again, but I don't know if Seth was ever heroic,” he added.

"If you recall, please let me know. I'm open to be proven wrong, but I can't recall him doing anything quite heroic. Not that Dave was like, you know, Braveheart or anything. But he seemed like he sacrificed. It seemed like he kind of drove himself crazy to win over Lane,” he added.