Insight into most embarrassing moments from previous Grammy Awards

As the 2026 Grammy Awards are taking place today, February 1, 2026, people are once again looking back at the moments that made past ceremonies unforgettable.

Over the years, the Grammys have become known not only for awards, but also for shocking scenes that quickly grab global attention.

Here are some unexpected and unforgettable moments from the past Grammys.

Demi Lovato - 2020

Emotion took over the room when Demi Lovato returned to the Grammy stage after surviving a near fatal overdose.

The 33-year-old singer struggled at first, paused, then started again. However, when she finished singing Anyone, the crowd rose to their feet in silence and support.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion - 2021

The mood shifted when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage with their bold WAP performance.

The choreography and visuals shocked viewers at home, sparking massive debate online, with some praising the confidence, while others called it too much.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles - 2023

The Grammys turned awkward when Taylor Swift and Harry Styles crossed their paths years after their breakup.

Cameras caught Taylor standing up and clapping as Harry won his award, leaving people crazy.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori - 2025

Before the show even started, Kanye West and Bianca Censori stole all attention on the red carpet.

Bianca left the whole world in shock when she dropped her fur coat and revealed her “nude body” covered in a sheer dress.

The couple skipped the ceremony, yet their appearance became the most talked about Grammy moment of the year.

Now, with this years’s Grammys, people are impatiently waiting to see their favourite star winning and to watch if this year will bring any controversy.