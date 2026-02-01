Kylie Kelce opens up about life-changing aspects of motherhood as girl-mom

Kylie Kelce gets candid on working on herself to set the example for daughters

Kylie Kelce has reframed her thought process around thousands of things due to being a mother, including the way she regards herself.

The 33-year-old former golf coach shared that she had to navigate her own feelings about self-love to become a natural role model for her daughters, who she wants to teach compassion for themselves while they are young.

The Not Gonna Lie podcast host is a girl-mom to Finnley, 10 months, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 6, whom she shares with husband Jason Kelce, shared "I really try my best to make sure that I speak positively about myself, even on the days that I don't necessarily feel it."

Kylie continued that although it’s not humanly possible to be perfect all the time, she tries to take a moment and think “’You know what? I might not feel that way right now, but it is how I should be talking about myself,'" in conversation with People Magazine.

The retired athlete noted that she owes this change of mind solely to motherhood which has “forced me into the idea that I do need to make sure that I'm speaking positively about myself. Because making sure that girls are confident not only sets them up to be happier, but they will also have a more joyful feeling in life, ... and that joy can drown out the other mess."

The mom of four explained that her vision for the girls is to grow up in a positive enough environment so that even if they encounter any negativity they don’t pay heed to it, because their thoughts would’ve already been formed otherwise.