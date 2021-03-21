Mahira Khan's word of wisdom for fans: ‘Give me priceless things’

Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans; ‘give me priceless things’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan shared some words of wisdom for her millions of fans.



The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared thought-provoking words from a book.

“I don’t need fancy ways and shiny things, give me slow hands, honest eyes, and full attention with ease… give me priceless things.”

Mahira shared the meaningful post with a simple honey pot emoticon.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars agreed with Mahira and dropped lovely comments.

Syra Yousuf commented: “Give me priceless things too!”

Nimra Khan said: “Agreed.”