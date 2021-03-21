Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan's word of wisdom for fans: ‘Give me priceless things’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans; ‘give me priceless things’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan shared some words of wisdom for her millions of fans.

The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared thought-provoking words from a book.

“I don’t need fancy ways and shiny things, give me slow hands, honest eyes, and full attention with ease… give me priceless things.”

Mahira shared the meaningful post with a simple honey pot emoticon.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars agreed with Mahira and dropped lovely comments.

Syra Yousuf commented: “Give me priceless things too!”

Nimra Khan said: “Agreed.”

More From Showbiz:

Saba Ali Khan shares first photo of Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son

Saba Ali Khan shares first photo of Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son
Mehwish Hayat wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery

Mehwish Hayat wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery

Aima Baig confirms her engagement to Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig confirms her engagement to Shahbaz Shigri
FBR slaps Atif Aslam with a tax notice

FBR slaps Atif Aslam with a tax notice
Humayun Saeed wishes speedy recovery to PM Imran after coronavirus diagnosis

Humayun Saeed wishes speedy recovery to PM Imran after coronavirus diagnosis
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir venture out for a boat ride

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir venture out for a boat ride
Priyanka Chopra says she was aware of Islam as her dad used to ‘sing in a mosque’

Priyanka Chopra says she was aware of Islam as her dad used to ‘sing in a mosque’

‘Ertugrul’ actress Didem Balcin Aydin aka Selcan Hatun expecting her first baby

‘Ertugrul’ actress Didem Balcin Aydin aka Selcan Hatun expecting her first baby
Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note over FIAF award win

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note over FIAF award win
Coke Studio’s producer Rohail Hyatt steps down after six seasons

Coke Studio’s producer Rohail Hyatt steps down after six seasons
Javed Sheikh receives coronavirus vaccine

Javed Sheikh receives coronavirus vaccine
Manzar Sehbai shares a heartfelt note for wife Samina Ahmed on her birthday

Manzar Sehbai shares a heartfelt note for wife Samina Ahmed on her birthday

Latest

view all