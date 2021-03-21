Mahira Khan's word of wisdom for fans: ‘Give me priceless things’

Sunday Mar 21, 2021
Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan shared some words of wisdom for her millions of fans.
The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared thought-provoking words from a book.
“I don’t need fancy ways and shiny things, give me slow hands, honest eyes, and full attention with ease… give me priceless things.”
Mahira shared the meaningful post with a simple honey pot emoticon.
Fans and fellow showbiz stars agreed with Mahira and dropped lovely comments.
Syra Yousuf commented: “Give me priceless things too!”
Nimra Khan said: “Agreed.”