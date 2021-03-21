Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Parineeti Chopra doesn’t see Priyanka Chopra as her role model

Parineeti said Priyanka Chopra is 'not my role model. In fact, nobody is my role model'

B-Town's favourite pair of sisters Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra share a bond that is unbreakable.

Even though The Girl on the Train actor is full of respect for the Quantico actor, her unearthed statement about not seeing Priyanka as a ‘role model’ is leaving fans shocked.

Chatting with Vogue India in 2014, Parineeti had said: “She's not my role model. In fact, nobody is my role model. In this profession, you cannot aim at having a career like someone else's.”

“I could be inspired by different people for different things, but that's about it. Where it's helped me is that when I am in doubt I can call her, and she always has the right answers,” she told the outlet. 

