Parineeti Chopra doesn’t see Priyanka Chopra as her role model

Parineeti said Priyanka Chopra is 'not my role model. In fact, nobody is my role model'

B-Town's favourite pair of sisters Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra share a bond that is unbreakable.

Even though The Girl on the Train actor is full of respect for the Quantico actor, her unearthed statement about not seeing Priyanka as a ‘role model’ is leaving fans shocked.

Chatting with Vogue India in 2014, Parineeti had said: “She's not my role model. In fact, nobody is my role model. In this profession, you cannot aim at having a career like someone else's.”

“I could be inspired by different people for different things, but that's about it. Where it's helped me is that when I am in doubt I can call her, and she always has the right answers,” she told the outlet.