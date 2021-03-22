Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's home raided by police

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

An intruder broke into Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills mansion and enjoyed some luxurious moments of drinking and having a shower before police raided.

Police responded to the call by a neighbour of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, who registered complained about the stranger hanging around in their garden by the pool.

The law enforcers launched an investigation into the incident about the presence of suspect in Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills'home over the weekend.

According to the witness, the door was kicked down by police when the invader refused to come out. 

Police said they were summoned to the scene after a neighbor reported seeing the man trespassing into a neighborhood home; a member of Depp's staff subsequently contacted authorities reporting a man inside the abode.

However, before he even went for the shower, the man - who had been spotted in other people's gardens nearby - also made himself a drink from Johnny's in-house bar. 

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute

Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'to spend more time together' in Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'to spend more time together' in Dominican Republic

Kanye West still hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t go through with divorce

Kanye West still hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t go through with divorce
Queen Elizabeth 'closer' to disgraced Prince Andrew, is frustrated by Charles: source

Queen Elizabeth 'closer' to disgraced Prince Andrew, is frustrated by Charles: source

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in style

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in style
Kendall Jenner amazes teenagers with her fashion sense

Kendall Jenner amazes teenagers with her fashion sense
Prince William not 'feeling trapped' by the royal family, miffed at Harry's shocking claims

Prince William not 'feeling trapped' by the royal family, miffed at Harry's shocking claims

Demi Lovato opens up about coming face to face with death

Demi Lovato opens up about coming face to face with death
Bella Thorne gets engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne gets engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo
Royal expert thinks Prince Harry will face the music over his remarks about Prince Charles

Royal expert thinks Prince Harry will face the music over his remarks about Prince Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Latest

view all