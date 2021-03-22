Johnny Depp's home raided by police

An intruder broke into Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills mansion and enjoyed some luxurious moments of drinking and having a shower before police raided.



Police responded to the call by a neighbour of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, who registered complained about the stranger hanging around in their garden by the pool.



The law enforcers launched an investigation into the incident about the presence of suspect in Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills'home over the weekend.



According to the witness, the door was kicked down by police when the invader refused to come out.

Police said they were summoned to the scene after a neighbor reported seeing the man trespassing into a neighborhood home; a member of Depp's staff subsequently contacted authorities reporting a man inside the abode.



However, before he even went for the shower, the man - who had been spotted in other people's gardens nearby - also made himself a drink from Johnny's in-house bar.

