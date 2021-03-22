Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
Sajal Aly sends love to Sohai Ali Abro

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Sajal Aly sends love to Sohai Ali Abro

Pakistani star Sajal Aly has extended love and sweet wishes to famous actress Sohai Ali Abro, who tied the knot with Shehzar Mohammad – son of former cricketer Shoaib Mohammad and grandson of late Test captain Hanif Mohammad.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo from the wedding ceremony of Sohai and Shehzar to congratulate the newlywed couple.

She said “Mubarak Mubarak”.

Sajal further said “Wishing you lots of love and happiness @sohaialiabroofficial” followed by heart emoticons.

Sohai and Shehzar Mohammad got married on Sunday.

