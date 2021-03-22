Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Princess Eugenie's royal move overshadowed by Meghan and Harry's Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Princess Eugenie moved back into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage after giving birth to her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank. 

Her relocation back into the royal residence was overshadowed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, wherein they dropped some serious bombshells. 

 Royal commentators Roberta Fiorito said, "I feel like she has been lost.

"Probably to her benefit that she can just enjoy those early months of motherhood in the privacy of her own home without the limelight.

The royal commentator added: "Did you see that Eugenie is back at Frogmore Cottage? That is where they moved.

"I feel like this was also something that was lost with everything around the Oprah interview.

"They drove home from the Portland hospital to Frogmore Cottage."

Responding to this, royal commentator Rachel Bowie asked, "That is so interesting, how do we know this?

Fiorito replied: "People Magazine reported it, that is where they went, straight home with August after his birth."

Earlier this week, a royal commentator revealed that the Queen is funding non-working members of the Royal Family including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

