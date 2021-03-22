Humayun Saeed reveals he can’t play chess

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has revealed that he can’t play board game Chess, leaving fans into frenzy.



Sharing his adorable photo while posing with the chess, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actor wrote, “Sirf pose hai... Khelna nahin aati... haha (It’s just a pose, I can’t play)”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars praised Humayun for his super cool look.



Actor Imran Ashraf dropped lovely comment saying “Hero No. 1” followed by heart emoji.

Mehwish Hayat burst into laughter after the co-star revealed he can’t play chess.

The actress simply commented “Lol” along with a face with tears of joy emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.