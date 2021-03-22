Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas recalls ‘awkward’ first meeting with Priyanka Chopra’s mum

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Acclaimed singer Nick Jonas dished the details about the first meeting he had with wife Priyanka Chopra's mother in Mumbai.  

In an interview given to Capital FM while promoting his album Spaceman, the singer looked back at his first meeting with his now mother-in-law, terming the entire incident “funny and bizarre.”

Jonas told during the chat that he had walked in on Chopra’s mom Madhu watching a crime show when the couple arrived at her Mumbai residence unannounced.

The Baywatch diva too had recalled the incident while speaking at Jaipur Literature Festival, saying: "My mother was so shocked! It was 1 o’clock at night, she is wearing a nightie and we won’t forget this because it was weird for me as well.”

“You are bringing a guy home, it was like kind of strange, and she jumps out of bed terrified,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’

Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’
Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles

Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles
Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard’s personality in leaked text exchange

Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard’s personality in leaked text exchange
Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding

Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding
Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

Queen Elizabeth barred from removing Prince Harry from line of succession

Queen Elizabeth barred from removing Prince Harry from line of succession

Kylie Jenner blasted for donating only $5000 for makeup artist's $100k surgery

Kylie Jenner blasted for donating only $5000 for makeup artist's $100k surgery
Prince Charles and Prince William’s bond gets strong after Harry’s bombshell claims

Prince Charles and Prince William’s bond gets strong after Harry’s bombshell claims
Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Kate Middleton gearing up to clutch the ‘Princess of Wales’ title

Kate Middleton gearing up to clutch the ‘Princess of Wales’ title

Latest

view all