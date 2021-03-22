Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard in leaked text exchange

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard in leaked text exchange

Hollywood A-lister Johnny Depp thoughts about Amber Heard’s true nature were recently leaked all over social media.

Depp’s thoughts regarding Heard’s recent win in the defamation was revealed a leaked colorful and emotional text exchange.

It detailed Depp’s disgust towards the Aquaman star and contained an admission that still has social media users reeling.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also pointed out that Heard ‘lied’ about donating her divorce settlement to charity because “No Way she’ll give a dime to anyone!!!”

According to Meaww the text reads, “No Way she’ll give a dime to anyone!!! Thank [expletive] she’s gone!!! Makes me sick to think of how hard I tried to make it work... Now... Honestly, I wouldn’t touch that [expletive] with a Hazmat suit on!!! What scum. I [expletive] hate her!!!”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’

Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’
Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles

Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles
Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding

Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding
Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

Nick Jonas recalls ‘awkward’ first meeting with Priyanka Chopra’s mum

Nick Jonas recalls ‘awkward’ first meeting with Priyanka Chopra’s mum
Queen Elizabeth barred from removing Prince Harry from line of succession

Queen Elizabeth barred from removing Prince Harry from line of succession

Kylie Jenner blasted for donating only $5000 for makeup artist's $100k surgery

Kylie Jenner blasted for donating only $5000 for makeup artist's $100k surgery
Prince Charles and Prince William’s bond gets strong after Harry’s bombshell claims

Prince Charles and Prince William’s bond gets strong after Harry’s bombshell claims
Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Kate Middleton gearing up to clutch the ‘Princess of Wales’ title

Kate Middleton gearing up to clutch the ‘Princess of Wales’ title

Latest

view all