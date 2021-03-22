Hasan Ali misses his 'roti group', hopes to join the gang soon

Few members of the Roti group, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, pose for a picture. Photo: Twitter/Hasan Ali

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali said on Monday he missed the "roti group" and hoped that he would join his teammates soon.

Even I'm missing all of them hope to join them soon," tweeted Hasan.

The fast bowler was responding to a tweet by sports journalist Saj Sadiq carrying comments of Pakistan team vice captain Shadab Khan.

"In the bubble, you spend a lot of time with the other squad members. We have a roti group which has many members, but we are really missing Hassan Ali. Hopefully he will recover soon and join the camp," Sadiq had tweeted quoting Shadab Khan.

Khan, in an interview with ProPakistani, had stated that the Roti Gang or group was formed in 2018 when Pakistan toured New Zealand.

The leg spinner said that during the tour the new players in the squad would "go out together to have food and sight-seeing".

"Whether it was on the field or off it, we all used to be together and have fun. The gang was initially started by Mohammad Nawaz, who we call, the Chief of the Group, while Hasan Ali is the accountant," Shadab had told the publication.

Shadab said that the group is not limited to three or four players. He added that an invitation is extended to any new player, who joins the squad, and wants to have some good food.

"The members of the Roti Gang keep on changing, since a few players were dropped from the national squad, but the Roti Gang goes strong. The likes of Asif Ali and Fakhar Zaman also joined the gang later on," said Shadab.

While allrounder Faheem Ashraf told ProPakistani that the group was created to develop a "relaxed atmosphere in the dressing room".

We try to hang out with any new player in the Pakistan squad so he feels more calm and relaxed," Faheem told the publication.

The left-hander said that apart from Hasan Ali and Nawaz holding important position, batsman Asif Ali is the juggatbaaz or a roaster, and Shadab Khan has no role.