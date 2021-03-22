PM Imran Khan advises Pakistani youth to become 'selfless souls'

Prime Minister Imran Khan's file photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the country's youth to become selfless.



Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the country's youth to set materialistic desires aside and become spiritually free and rich by building a strong character based on the principles of selflessness.

Taking his words of wisdom to Twitter, the premier said: "A truly free, liberated, and rich human being is one whose soul is priceless - beyond any material price. Dedicated to the youth of Pakistan."

He also shared the famous quote by Maulana Rumi: "Do not sell your soul in exchange for anything, this is the only thing you have brought to this world and the only thing you can take back."

PM Imran is currently under quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.