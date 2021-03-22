Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan contracts coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Kartik Aaryan contracts coronavirus

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for Covid-19 and asked his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

The Love Aaj Kal actor confirmed the news on his Twitter and Instagram handles simultaneously with a ‘Plus' sign.

He tweeted, “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (Tested positive, please pray).”

Fans were quick to drop good wishes for the well-being of Kartik in the comment section.

On the work front, Kartik recently walked the ramp for Indian designer Manish Malhotra with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

He also shared pictures from the fashion show and wrote, "A walk down Magic Lane! Always feels surreal to walk for the genius.”

More From Showbiz:

Amna Ilyas tests positive for Covid-19

Amna Ilyas tests positive for Covid-19
Hira Mani shares a heartfelt birthday message for husband Salman Saqib Sheikh

Hira Mani shares a heartfelt birthday message for husband Salman Saqib Sheikh
Samina Peerzada urges fans to follow coronavirus SOPS, get vaccinated

Samina Peerzada urges fans to follow coronavirus SOPS, get vaccinated
Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha dance video goes viral

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha dance video goes viral
Janhvi Kapoor claps back against claims of ‘vain’ snobbery

Janhvi Kapoor claps back against claims of ‘vain’ snobbery
Taapsee Pannu touches on the stress of post-lockdown shoots

Taapsee Pannu touches on the stress of post-lockdown shoots
Mehwish Hayat appears to be a die-hard fan of Billie Eilish: Watch

Mehwish Hayat appears to be a die-hard fan of Billie Eilish: Watch
Humayun Saeed reveals he can’t play chess

Humayun Saeed reveals he can’t play chess
Sajal Aly sends love to Sohai Ali Abro

Sajal Aly sends love to Sohai Ali Abro
Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with Hanif Mohammad's grandson Shehzar Shoaib

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with Hanif Mohammad's grandson Shehzar Shoaib
Sarah Khan puts natural beauty on display in latest snaps

Sarah Khan puts natural beauty on display in latest snaps
Aiman Khan's adorable snap with daughter Amal Muneeb wins hearts

Aiman Khan's adorable snap with daughter Amal Muneeb wins hearts

Latest

view all