Kartik Aaryan contracts coronavirus

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for Covid-19 and asked his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.



The Love Aaj Kal actor confirmed the news on his Twitter and Instagram handles simultaneously with a ‘Plus' sign.

He tweeted, “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (Tested positive, please pray).”

Fans were quick to drop good wishes for the well-being of Kartik in the comment section.



On the work front, Kartik recently walked the ramp for Indian designer Manish Malhotra with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

He also shared pictures from the fashion show and wrote, "A walk down Magic Lane! Always feels surreal to walk for the genius.”