Vin Diesel's son to make big screen debut on Fast & Furious 9

As the Fast & Furious franchise gears up for the release of its ninth installment, lead actor Vin Diesel’s child Vincent Sinclair is set to make his big screen debut.

According to TMZ, the 10-year-old will be part of F&F9 playing as the younger version of his father’s character Dominic Toretto.

The outlet reported that Dominic had filmed his scenes in late 2019.

While it is unclear how much screen time the youngster will get, his contract states that he got paid $1,005 per day.

The movie is set to hit theaters on May 20, 2021.