Monday Mar 22 2021
Haseena Moin gets her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Haseena Moin gets her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Veteran Pakistani playwright Haseena Moin has received her first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Karachi.

Haseena got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Arts Council of Pakistan on Monday.

Sharing her experience with the fans, she said “I have just got the coronavirus vaccine. I want to tell everyone it’s not painful at all”.

She praised the staff at the vaccination centre for their professionalism.

Haseena also thanked Sindh government for setting up the vaccination centre.

