Monday Mar 22 2021
Batwoman's Kate Kane to be played by Wallis Day

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Wallis Day is set to play the role of Kate Kane in Batwoman.

Taking to Instagram the 26-year-old made the revelation that she will be filling in after its original actress Ruby Rose left The CW series following the first season.

Javicia Leslie then took over as Ryan Wilder, who assumes the role of Batwoman following Kate’s disappearance. 

"Super excited to finally announce I'm joining the cast of Batwoman,"she wrote. 

"I'm sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it's been working on the show so far. 

"It's a huge responsibility stepping into the shoes of a character that's already been established and it's a journey I'm looking forward to being a part of and hoping you guys do too. Everyone's made me feel so welcome and it's amazing being back home with my DC family."

