Monday Mar 22 2021
BIEK releases model papers for Chemistry, Physics 2021

Monday Mar 22, 2021

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File
  • BIEK issues papers for Chemistry and Physics.
  • It has already released papers for 8 subjects.
  • Papers issued for students, teachers' guidance.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Monday released model papers for Chemistry and Physics for the upcoming annual examination, the board said in a statement.

In the statement, the BIEK said the papers were released in a bid to help students and teachers understand the paper pattern as the syllabus had been curtailed. The issuance of the papers came after a decision of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department.

The board has already released model papers for English, Chemistry, Physics, Botany, Zoology, Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, and Maths — for both parts.

Breakdown:

MCQ's — 50%

Short answer questions — 30%

Detailed answer questions — 20%

