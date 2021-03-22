BIEK releases model papers for Chemistry, Physics 2021

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Monday released model papers for Chemistry and Physics for the upcoming annual examination, the board said in a statement.



In the statement, the BIEK said the papers were released in a bid to help students and teachers understand the paper pattern as the syllabus had been curtailed. The issuance of the papers came after a decision of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department.

The board has already released model papers for English, Chemistry, Physics, Botany, Zoology, Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, and Maths — for both parts.

Breakdown:

MCQ's — 50%

Short answer questions — 30%

Detailed answer questions — 20%



