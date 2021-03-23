Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Page Six earlier reported that Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have broken up after four years of dating. Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are trying their best to mend their relationship and work through their problems .

The power couple reunited in Dominican Republic and according to an insider, are 'putting work in.'

“They’re doing what they said they’re going to do,” a source told Page Six on Monday. “You have to be together to do that.”

The information came after Alex scheduled planned trips to DR every 10 days to see J.Lo.



“Clearly they’re putting the work in,” the source added.

The outlet earlier reported that J.Lo and A-Rod have broken up after four years of dating each other.

If rumours are to be believed, they did split for a brief period of time, before reuniting shortly in Dominican Republic.