Kriti Sanon addresses controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

B-Town star Kriti Sanon addressed the controversy that sparked about her close friend and fellow star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

In an interview with Times of India, the Luka Chuppi actor revealed why she kept mum on the issue of Rajput’s death while the entire industry tumbled over the controversy.

“At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity,” she shared.

“I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn’t feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling.”

“Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud,” she added.