Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon addresses controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

Kriti Sanon addresses controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

B-Town star Kriti Sanon addressed the controversy that sparked about her close friend and fellow star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

In an interview with Times of India, the Luka Chuppi actor revealed why she kept mum on the issue of Rajput’s death while the entire industry tumbled over the controversy.

“At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity,” she shared.

“I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn’t feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling.”

“Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud,” she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande opens up about their split

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande opens up about their split
Deepika Padukone turns heads with all-green look

Deepika Padukone turns heads with all-green look
Janhvi Kapoor shares fond memory involving late mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor shares fond memory involving late mother Sridevi

Parineeti Chopra doesn’t see Priyanka Chopra as her role model

Parineeti Chopra doesn’t see Priyanka Chopra as her role model
Dia Mirza stresses on the need to save forests around the globe

Dia Mirza stresses on the need to save forests around the globe
Kajol thinks OTT platforms are liberating for actors

Kajol thinks OTT platforms are liberating for actors

Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours about her heading towards politics

Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours about her heading towards politics
Sara Ali Khan looks something out of a fairytale in recent photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan looks something out of a fairytale in recent photoshoot
John Abraham reveals why he opted for a theatrical release of his next film

John Abraham reveals why he opted for a theatrical release of his next film
‘Karan Johar confessed he was in love with me’: Twinkle Khanna

‘Karan Johar confessed he was in love with me’: Twinkle Khanna
Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after being compared to Alia Bhatt

Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after being compared to Alia Bhatt
Aamir Khan quits social media for good

Aamir Khan quits social media for good

Latest

view all