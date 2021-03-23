Meghan, Harry's special keepsake from 'backyard wedding' displayed in their room

Meghan, Harry's backyard wedding entailed them saying their vows in private before being formally wed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a keepsake from their 'secret backyard wedding' that they have kept in their room.



The wedding, as revealed by the Duchess of Sussex entailed her and Harry saying their vows in private before being formally wed in front of the world.

"Three days before our wedding, we got married — no one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,' " Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during her interview on March 7.

To always commemorate the ceremony, Meghan and Harry's bedroom features a keepsake from the big day.

"So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," Meghan added.