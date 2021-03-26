Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 26 2021
Lizzo declares herself single after being photographed with mystery man

Friday Mar 26, 2021

American singer and rapper Lizzo made herself loud and clear about her relationship status after the award-winning vocalist's photos with a mystery man went viral on social media.

The 32-year-old singer, taking to Instagram, posted a video of herself sporting lingerie, throwing the rumours of her relationship out of the window. With the video, the "Juice" singer sent out a crystal clear message with a single-word caption "SINGLE" that she is still single and ready to mingle.

The rumours of her relationship were triggered after Lizzo was seen embracing an unknown man while enjoying the beautiful beach in Malibu earlier this month. 

Lizzo came out with her hit debut album "Cuz I Love You," after she faced a broken heart - a bitter experience that she said she needed. "As [expletive] as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience. I'm not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It's inevitable. The pain is human experience."

Not being in a romantic bond with anyone at the moment, the Truth Hurts hitmaker clarified that a relationship she values very highly is with her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson, who she surprised with a lovely gift.

Lizzo shared the emotional moment when her mom received her Christmas gift - a brand new Audi car. With a beaming smile perched on their lips, the mother and daughter embraced each other. 


