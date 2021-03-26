Saboor Aly wins hearts with bhangra, video goes viral

Pakistani star Saboor Aly has won the hearts of the fans with bhangra at the wedding of her friend and the video of it has taken the internet by storm.



The Gul-o-Gulzar actress can be seen dancing her heart out on the beats of drum and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The video was posted by Zara Noor Abbas and Umair Qazi on their respective Instagram stories.

Umair can also be seen doing the bhangra.

The video has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media platforms.