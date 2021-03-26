Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Saboor Aly wins hearts with bhangra, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Saboor Aly wins hearts with bhangra, video goes viral

Pakistani star Saboor Aly has won the hearts of the fans with bhangra at the wedding of her friend and the video of it has taken the internet by storm.

The Gul-o-Gulzar actress can be seen dancing her heart out on the beats of drum and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The video was posted by Zara Noor Abbas and Umair Qazi on their respective Instagram stories.

Umair can also be seen doing the bhangra.

The video has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media platforms.

More From Showbiz:

‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb

‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb
Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday

Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday
Kangana Ranaut given bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Kangana Ranaut given bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case
Pakistani celebrities mourn death of Haseena Moin

Pakistani celebrities mourn death of Haseena Moin
Milind Soman diagnosed with Covid-19; ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’

Milind Soman diagnosed with Covid-19; ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’
Ranbir Kapoor recovers from Coronavirus

Ranbir Kapoor recovers from Coronavirus
Anushka Sharma shares a sweet photo of daughter Vamika on 60th birthday of her father

Anushka Sharma shares a sweet photo of daughter Vamika on 60th birthday of her father
Haseena Moin, renowned playwright, dies aged 79

Haseena Moin, renowned playwright, dies aged 79
Kanwal Naseer, Pakistan’s first female TV host, passes away aged 73

Kanwal Naseer, Pakistan’s first female TV host, passes away aged 73
Bilal Maqsood says he and Faisal Kapadia are inseparable

Bilal Maqsood says he and Faisal Kapadia are inseparable
Pakistani band Strings announce to part ways after 33 years

Pakistani band Strings announce to part ways after 33 years
Saba Qamar to officially tie the knot with Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar to officially tie the knot with Azeem Khan

Latest

view all