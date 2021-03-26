Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 26 2021
Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Prince Harry is being observed by the Palace very carefully even though he made it clear that he will not be returning to serve the royal family.

The claim, made by Russell Myers while speaking to Royal Beat, came after it was noticed that Harry was being referred to the Duke of Sussex on published material.

Consequently, fears came up over whether Harry would "trade off" the royal family’s brand while keeping the title however, the royal commentator said that the topic is "very debatable" at the moment.

"There is the argument that if he is ‘Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’ in all the published materials for it, is that trading off the royal brand?" Russell said. 

"Which they said they would not do to uphold the values of The Queen.

"So it is very debatable at the moment.

"People at the Palace will be watching this very, very closely."

