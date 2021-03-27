Demi Lovato says she was 'fooled' into Max Ehrich engagement

Demi Lovato said she got engaged 'to prove to the world' she is stable

Demi Lovato came forth opening up about her controversial engagement with Max Ehrich.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lovato said she got engaged 'to prove to the world' she is stable.

"I really had myself fooled," ths songstress said, "because it was the safe and expected thing. Obviously I cared deeply about the person. But there was something inside of me that was like, 'I have to prove to the world that I'm OK.'"

The engagement and the engagement ring were nothing more than a "false sense of security," she continued.

"Now that I'm not engaged or married and I'm OK, I'm like, 'Wow. Isn't that so much more empowering?' It's not this false sense of security," the Heart Attack hitmaker said. She added that the ring wasn't what she needed to feel like she was moving in the right direction.

"The second it was off, I was like, 'You know what? I'm good. I don't need that. I just don't need an object on my finger to make me feel like I've got my shit together," Lovato explained. "It looks like stability, but it doesn't mean that it is. And I don't actually grow through stability. I find that I like living not in chaos or crisis, but in fluidity. It's not [being] stuck and stagnant in an ideal or a tradition that was placed upon us by the patriarchy."