Saturday Mar 27 2021
Olivia Jade gets candid about being 'publicly shamed' over college admissions scam

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Olivia Jade sheds light on a message a 'very inspirational woman' told her amid the controversy

Olivia Jade has touched on how she felt after the backlash she got following mom Lori Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scam. 

The 21-year-old posted a TikTok video shedding light on a message a 'very inspirational woman' told her amid the controversy. 

"We were talking about being publicly shamed, and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours,' " Olivia said. "And she looked at me and said, 'Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.' "

She continued, "I think about that quote every day because I think it's so true and it's such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down."

"I just want people to remember, if your feelings are hurting, if they're valid to you, they're valid. It doesn't matter if someone is going through worse," she said. "You're allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn't take away from somebody else, and that shouldn't take away from you. We're all human beings."

She captioned the video: "Love this message - have a beautiful day."

