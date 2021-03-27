‘Avengers’ films to be reimagined as Shakespearean plays

Marvel fans are in for some surprise as all four of the Avengers films are getting reimagined as Shakespearean plays.



In an upcoming book, story lines of the much-loved superhero flicks are getting a literary twist, as announced by Philadelphia-based indie publisher Quirk Books.

The website of the publisher revealed the description for the book as: “Assemble, Ye Avengers! What if the most epic cinematic franchise of all time had been penned by the greatest playwright of all time? Wonder no more!”

The book has been titled, William Shakespeare’s The Avengers: The Complete Works.

Portland, Oregon-based writer Ian Doescher will be penning the retelling who is known to have retold the Star Wars franchise as a Bard of Avon work.