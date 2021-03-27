Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 27 2021
Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves, video goes viral

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Sajal Aly set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves, video goes viral

Pakistani stars Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Urwa Hocane, Kinza Hashmi and others attended the wedding ceremony of their mutual friend Umair Qazi.

All the friends danced their heart out with the groom and set the internet on fire.

Short video clips of Sajal Aly, Zara Noor Abbas, Saboor Aly and others are making rounds on the internet and have won the hearts of fans on social media.

The killer dance moves of Sajal Aly, who recently returned to Pakistan from Dubai with husband Ahad Raza Mir, have specifically left fans swooning.

Sajal can be seen grooving with Umair and the video of them has taken the internet by storm.

Earlier, a video of Saboor Aly’s bhangra from the same party had won the hearts of fans.

